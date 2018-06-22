|22/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Nigeria
|1 : 0
|Iceland
|2nd Half - 65:16
|Venue: Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,568. In their only previous meeting, Iceland triumphed 3-0 in a 1981 friendly. Nigeria have won just 1 of their last 13 World Cup games (D3, L9), with that victory coming against Bosnia &Herz. in 2014. They have failed to progress from the GROUP stage on both previous occasions they have lost their opening game. They have failed to score in 6 of their last 11 World Cup matches.