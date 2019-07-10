10/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Quarter Finals
Nigeria
1 : 0
South Africa
2nd Half
- 65:38
Lebo Mothiba
14'
27'
Samuel Chukwueze
1 - 0
35'
Ahmed Musa
Thulani Hlatshwayo
49'
Percy Tau
62'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
8
15
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
13
6
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
3
