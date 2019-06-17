17/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Nigeria W
0 : 0
France W
1st Half
- 42:23
28'
Ngozi Ebere
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
10
6
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
10
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
31%
Ball Possession
69%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
9
1
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019