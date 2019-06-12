12/06/19
16:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
Nigeria W
1 : 0
South Korea W
Half Time
29'
Do-yeon Kim (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019