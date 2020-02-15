Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nimes
1 : 0
Angers
Finished
Angelo Fulgini
3'
Rodrigue Casimir Ninga
15'
17'
Florian Miguel
Rodrigue Casimir Ninga
76'
81'
Moussa Kone
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
25
7
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
12
2
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
8
2
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
2
28
Throwins
31
6
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement