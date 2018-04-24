24/04/18
21:00
France: Ligue 2
Nimes
1 : 0
Lorient
Finished
Venue: Stade des Costieres.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 18,482.
Distance: 1,042km.
Sidelined Players: LORIENT - LAMONGE ANTHONY, CABOT JIMMY, WISSA YOANE, COURTET GAETAN (Injured).
4'
Conte Ibrahima (o.g.)
1 - 0
12'
Valls Theo
Valdivia Pierrick
Bouanga Denis
Marveaux Sylvain 46'
Bouanga Denis
60'
Hamel Pierre-Yves
Cabot Jimmy 73'
75'
Ripart Renaud
Thioub Sada
Maurice Alexis
Wissa Yoane 80'
84'
Paquiez Gaetan
Harek Fethi
Conte Ibrahima
90'
90'+3
Savanier Teji
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2018