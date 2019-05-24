24/05/19
22:05
France:
Ligue 1
Nimes
2 : 3
Lyon
2nd Half
- 88:13
0 - 1
Maxwel Cornet
6'
11'
Renaud Ripart
1 - 1
45'+3
Antonin Bobichon
2 - 1
61'
Gaetan Paquiez
2 - 2
Maxwel Cornet
89'
2 - 3
90'+1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
4
11
Corner Kicks
8
1
Counter Attacks
5
30
Cross Attacks
12
8
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
2
10
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
2
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
6
5
Shots off Goal
7
8
Shots on Goal
7
1
Substitutions
2
14
Throwins
14
7
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
