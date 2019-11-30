Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nimes
1 : 1
Metz
2nd Half
- 65:41
Opa Nguette
23'
Renaud Cohade
29'
0 - 1
Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo
31'
47'
Romain Philippoteaux
61'
Renaud Ripart
1 - 1
Habib Maiga
66'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
3
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019