23/08/20
16:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nimes
2 : 0
Stade Brestois 29
2nd Half
- 54:18
8'
Kevin Denkey
1 - 0
31'
Birger Meling
2 - 0
Julien Faussurier
35'
37'
Lucas Deaux
42'
Yassine Benrahou
Jean-kevin Duverne
50'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
9
9
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
2
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
22
2
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
