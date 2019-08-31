Livescore Match Center
31/08/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Nimes
2 : 0
Stade Brestois 29
2nd Half
- 48:52
2'
Zinedine Ferhat
1 - 0
Romain Perraud
14'
Brendan Chardonnet
15'
Yoann Court
27'
33'
Theo Valls
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
3
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
9
3
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
8
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
5
Throwins
19
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
