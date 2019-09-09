Livescore Match Center
09/09/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Northern Ireland
0 : 2
Germany
Finished
43'
Patrick Mcnair
0 - 1
Marcel Halstenberg
48'
55'
George Saville
Serge Gnabry
68'
0 - 2
Serge Gnabry
90'+3
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
5
4
Corner Kicks
7
0
Counter Attacks
3
19
Cross Attacks
16
9
Fouls
10
15
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
5
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
8
1
Shots on Goal
8
3
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019