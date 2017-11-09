|09/11/17
|21:45
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 2R (P.OFFS)
|Northern Ireland
|0 : 1
|Switzerland
|2nd Half - 78:20
|First leg.
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast.
Referee : Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU).
Assistant referees : Octavian Sovre (ROU) & Sebastian Gheorghe (ROU).
Fourth official : Istvan Kovacs (ROU).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides 1st competitive match. Draw and 1998 North Ireland win in 2 friendlies. North Ireland have won 4 of last 5 competitive home games. Switzerland won 9 of 10 GROUP B qualifiers.