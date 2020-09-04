Livescore Match Center
04/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League B
Norway
1 : 2
Austria
2nd Half
- 74:07
0 - 1
Michael Gregoritsch
35'
51'
Mathias Normann
0 - 2
Marcel Sabitzer (pen)
54'
66'
Erling Braut Haaland
1 - 2
Stefan Lainer
67'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
15
14
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
16
1
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
1
25
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
5
1
Yellow Cards
1
