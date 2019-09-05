Livescore Match Center
05/09/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Norway
2 : 0
Malta
Finished
32'
Joshua King
34'
Sander Berge
1 - 0
Kyrian Nwoko
45'
45'+1
Joshua King (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
27
Cross Attacks
5
11
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
13
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
9
5
Shots off Goal
2
11
Shots on Goal
0
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
1
