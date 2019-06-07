07/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Norway
2 : 0
Romania
2nd Half
- 74:15
Paul Viorel Anton
17'
22'
Sander Berge
56'
Tarik Elyounoussi
1 - 0
70'
Martin Oedegaard
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
10
11
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
15
2
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
7
4
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
25
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019