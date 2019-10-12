Livescore Match Center
12/10/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Norway
0 : 1
Spain
2nd Half
- 52:23
Rodrigo
35'
42'
Joshua King
0 - 1
Saul Niguez
47'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
9
3
Fouls
2
5
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
3
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
5
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
