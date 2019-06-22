22/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Round 16
Norway W
1 : 0
Australia W
1st Half
- 40:17
31'
Isabell Herlovsen
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019