27/06/19
22:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Quarter Finals
Norway W
0 : 2
England W
Half Time
0 - 1
Jill Scott
3'
0 - 2
Ellen White
40'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
10
3
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
2
7
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
