01/12/19
17:00
England:
Premier League
Norwich
1 : 1
Arsenal
1st Half
- 31:56
21'
Teemu Pukki
1 - 0
26'
Tim Krul
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang (Missed Penalty)
26'
1 - 1
Pierre-emerick Aubameyang (pen)
29'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
14
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
