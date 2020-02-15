Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
19:30
England:
Premier League
Norwich
0 : 1
Liverpool
Finished
41'
Grant Hanley
0 - 1
Sadio Mane
78'
Naby Keita
83'
Sadio Mane
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
7
4
Counter Attacks
3
6
Cross Attacks
37
5
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
36%
Ball Possession
64%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
8
1
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
27
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
