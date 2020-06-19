Livescore Match Center
19/06/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Norwich
0 : 3
Southampton
Finished
0 - 1
Danny Ings
50'
0 - 2
Stuart Armstrong
54'
Danny Ings
74'
0 - 3
Nathan Redmond
79'
90'
Max Aarons
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
4
Blocked Shots
5
9
Corner Kicks
7
3
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
17
9
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
3
10
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
1
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
7
1
Shots on Goal
9
5
Substitutions
5
18
Throwins
28
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
