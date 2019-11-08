Livescore Match Center
08/11/19
23:00
England:
Premier League
Norwich
0 : 2
Watford
Finished
0 - 1
Gerard Deulofeu
2'
Christian Kabasele
49'
0 - 2
Andre Gray
52'
Christian Kabasele
65'
Will Hughes
69'
86'
Mario Vrancic
Adam Masina
90'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
6
Blocked Shots
2
10
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
2
37
Cross Attacks
16
7
Fouls
13
13
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
6
Shots off Goal
9
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
9
1
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019