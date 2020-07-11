Livescore Match Center
11/07/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Norwich
0 : 1
West Ham
1st Half
- 16:03
0 - 1
Michail Antonio
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
0
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
