23/07/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Playoff
Odense
1 : 0
AC Horsens
1st Half
- 24:59
8'
Marco Lund
21'
Max Fenger
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
3
4
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
2
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
