07/06/20
18:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Odense
3 : 0
Esbjerg
2nd Half
- 51:29
23'
Ryan Laursen
1 - 0
31'
Sander Svendsen
2 - 0
44'
Aron Elis Thrandarson
3 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
2
8
Cross Attacks
12
9
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
10
3
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
