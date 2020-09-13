Livescore Match Center
13/09/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superliga
Odense
3 : 1
FC Copenhagen
2nd Half
- 64:57
10'
Jens Jakob Thomasen
1 - 0
17'
Issam Jebali
2 - 0
45'
Issam Jebali
3 - 0
51'
Emmanuel Sabbi
3 - 1
Kamil Wilczek
61'
Mikkel Kaufmann
62'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
4
4
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
24
10
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
13
3
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
3
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
8
0
Shots off Goal
1
11
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
3
12
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
