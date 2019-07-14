14/07/19
17:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Odense
2 : 2
FC Copenhagen
2nd Half
- 67:51
1'
Troels Kloeve
1 - 0
31'
Troels Kloeve
2 - 0
2 - 1
Jonas Wind
42'
45'
Jeppe Tverskov
2 - 2
Dame N'doye
48'
Dame N'doye
58'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
2
4
Counter Attacks
2
9
Cross Attacks
8
8
Fouls
4
8
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
2
4
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
4
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
7
Shots off Goal
4
6
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
