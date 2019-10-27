Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
16:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Odense
2 : 0
FC Nordsjaelland
1st Half
- 45:00+
9'
Bashkim Kadrii
1 - 0
33'
Sander Svendsen
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
3
6
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
