22/07/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Odense
1 : 1
Lyngby
Half Time
6'
Oliver Lund
Frederik Gytkjaer
7'
15'
Bashkim Kadrii (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Frederik Gytkjaer
34'
42'
Janus Drachmann
44'
Jacob Barrett Laursen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
14
Cross Attacks
15
8
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
