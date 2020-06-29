Livescore Match Center
29/06/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 2
Odense
0 : 1
Lyngby
Half Time
Frederik Gytkjaer
15'
20'
Moses Opondo
Pascal Gregor
26'
0 - 1
Kasper Enghardt
36'
Rezan Corlu
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
3
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
10
2
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
3
