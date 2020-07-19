Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
17:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Playoff
*
Odense
1 : 0
Randers FC
Half Time
First Leg. 1-2 agg. 2-2
Vito Hammershoej-mistrati
9'
29'
Max Fenger
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
6
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
2
17
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
