01/03/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Odense
1 : 1
Silkeborg
Finished
Mads Kaalund
8'
Rafael Romo
34'
35'
Sander Svendsen (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Jeppe Okkels
72'
84'
Troels Kloeve
90'
Jacob Barrett Laursen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
9
Blocked Shots
2
11
Corner Kicks
3
13
Counter Attacks
5
28
Cross Attacks
13
12
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
12
2
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
20
6
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
