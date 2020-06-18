Livescore Match Center
18/06/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 2
Odense
2 : 0
Sonderjyske
Half Time
Stefan Gartenmann
15'
16'
Jeppe Tverskov (pen)
1 - 0
32'
Troels Kloeve
2 - 0
Johan Absalonsen
44'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
