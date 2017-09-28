|28/09/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|OGC Nice
|1 : 0
|Vitesse
|1st Half - 31:08
|Venue: Allianz Riviera. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 35,624. MATCH SUMMARY : Nice eliminated another Dutch side, Ajax, in #UCL qualifying this season. Vitesse yet to win in 4 UEFA encounters with French clubs: W0 D1 L3. Nice have won only 1 of their last 5 European home fixtures: W1 D1 L3. Referee : Aleksei Eskov (RUS).
Assistant referees : Dmitri Mosyakin (RUS) & Igor Demeshko (RUS).
Fourth official