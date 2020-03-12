Livescore Match Center
12/03/20
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Europa League - Final Stage
Olympiakos Piraeus
0 : 0
Wolves
Half Time
Matt Doherty
8'
29'
Ruben Semedo
Conor Coady
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
10
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
1
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
