|19/10/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Olympique Marseille
|1 : 1
|Guimaraes
|Half Time
|Venue: Stade Velodrome.
Turf: Natural ( AirFibr hybrid grass).
Capacity: 67,381.
Referee : Stefan Johannesson (SWE).
Assistant referees : Fredrik Nilsson (SWE) & Joakim Amri Nilsson (SWE).
Fourth official : Daniel Gustavsson (SWE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides meeting for the 1st time, Guimaraes is 1,150km from Marseille. Marseille have won all 3 of their European home games this season. Vitória SC are without a win in 11 UEFA away games (D4 L7).