17/06/20
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
0 : 1
Atletico Madrid
2nd Half
- 54:34
Santiago Arias
6'
0 - 1
Joao Felix
27'
Joao Felix
45'
Stefan Savic
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
8
7
Fouls
6
11
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
5
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
24
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
