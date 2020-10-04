Livescore Match Center
04/10/20
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
1 : 0
Celta Vigo
1st Half
- 28:14
23'
Facundo Roncaglia
1 - 0
Renato Tapia
26'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
7
6
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement