23/02/20
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
0 : 3
Granada CF
Half Time
0 - 1
Darwin Machis
4'
0 - 2
Darwin Machis
28'
0 - 3
Dimitri Foulquier
41'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
3
2
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
3
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
