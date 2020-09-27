Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
13:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
1 : 1
Levante
Half Time
38'
Roberto Torres
1 - 0
1 - 1
Gonzalo Melero
41'
1 - 2
Gonzalo Melero
41'
1 - 3
Gonzalo Melero
41'
1 - 4
Gonzalo Melero
41'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
11
7
Fouls
10
14
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
4
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
