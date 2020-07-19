Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
1 : 0
Mallorca
1st Half
- 26:02
13'
Toni Lato
21'
Oier
22'
Adrian Lopez
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
6
6
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
