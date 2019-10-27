Livescore Match Center
27/10/19
23:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
2 : 1
Valencia
2nd Half
- 57:33
0 - 1
Rodrigo
14'
Rodrigo
29'
35'
Oier
1 - 1
Denis Cheryshev
42'
48'
Ruben Garcia
2 - 1
55'
Oier
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
3
7
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
2
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
9
4
Shots off Goal
0
11
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
15
4
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
