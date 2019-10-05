Livescore Match Center
05/10/19
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Osasuna
0 : 1
Villarreal
1st Half
- 16:23
0 - 1
Pau Torres
5'
13'
Nacho Vidal
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019