|19/10/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Ostersunds FK
|0 : 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Half Time
|Venue: Jamtkraft Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 6,626.
Referee ¨Istvαn Kovαcs (ROU).
Assistant referees : Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROU) & Ovidiu Artene (ROU).
Fourth official : Alexandru Cerei (ROU).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ostersund are unexpectedly top of GROUP J after 2 games. Ostersund have won all 4 of their UEFA home games to date_dt without conceding. Athletic are yet to score in 2 GROUP J games (D1 L1).