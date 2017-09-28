|28/09/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Ostersunds FK
|1 : 0
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|1st Half - 32:26
|Venue: Jamtkraft Arena. Turf: Artificial. Capacity: 6,626. MATCH SUMMARY : Ostersund maiden encounter with German opponents. Hertha have won all 3 UEFA encounters with Swedish sides. Hosts have won all 3 UEFA home games without conceding. Referee : Luca Banti (ITA).
Assistant referees : Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) & Andrea Crispo (ITA).
Fourth official : Lorenzo Manganelli (ITA).