|23/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Ostersunds FK
|0 : 0
|Zorya Luhansk
|1st Half - 39:17
|Venue: Jamtkraft Arena.
Turf: Artificial.
Capacity: 6,626.
Referee : Kevin Blom (NED).
Assistant referees : Rob van de Ven (NED) & Charles Schaap (NED).
Fourth official : Hessel Steegstra (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ostersund through if they win, beat Zorya 2-0 in Ukraine on matchday 1. Ostersund still unbeaten in 5 UEFA home games (W4 D1).
Zorya have lost 5 of their last 6 European away fixtures (W1 L5).