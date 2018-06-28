|28/06/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Panama
|1 : 2
|Tunisia
|2nd Half - 86:01
|Venue: Mordovia Arena, Saransk.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 41,685. This will be the first meeting between Panama and Tunisia. Tunisia are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches (drew 4, lost 9) since winning their 1st ever World Cup match in 1978 against Mexico. Panama have conceded 9 goals from 13 shots on target faced so far at the World Cup. Tunisia faced 12 shots on target in their 5-2 defeat to Belgium, the most they have ever faced in a World Cup game.