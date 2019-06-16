16/06/19
22:00
S. America (CONMEBOL):
Copa America - Group Stage
Paraguay
1 : 0
Qatar
1st Half
- 27:08
4'
Oscar Cardozo (pen)
1 - 0
Assim Madibo
11'
Tarek Salman
26'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
