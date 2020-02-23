Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Paris Saint Germain
2 : 2
Bordeaux
Half Time
0 - 1
Ui-jo Hwang
18'
25'
Edinson Cavani
1 - 1
45'
Edinson Cavani
45'
Neymar
Enock Kwateng
45'
45'+3
Marquinhos
2 - 1
2 - 2
Pablo
45'+6
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
7
3
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
2
0
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
1
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
7
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
8
0
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
1
