06/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group A
Paris Saint Germain
1 : 0
Club Brugge KV
2nd Half
- 57:50
22'
Mauro Icardi
1 - 0
Eder Balanta
26'
54'
Marco Verratti
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
18
2
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
